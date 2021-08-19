GTA launches Youth Leader program

GTA officially launched the Youth Leader program for this school year.

The program showcases youth leaders who create positive changes in their communities while excelling in academics.

This year, GTA added five categories to the program and will choose one high school student for each of the following:

• scholar-athlete

• community philanthropist

• creative artist

• STEM achiever

• entrepreneurship/career and technical innovator

Roland Certeza, GTA president and CEO, says, “Our youth have faced unique challenges during this global pandemic. As we build back a better and stronger community, we remain committed to investing in our youth to embark on and stay on the road to success. The GTA Youth Leader program opens opportunities and empowers our young leaders to thrive and succeed.”

The deadline to apply is Oct. 8.

Applicants must: have a 3.5 cumulative GPA; excel in academics; create a positive change; be a Guam resident and enrolled in a local high school.

A student who qualifies for the program enjoys a complimentary GTA mobile phone service and the latest Android or iPhone for one full academic school year.

A $2,000 tuition scholarship and up to 160,000 air mileage points for the school year 2021-2022 are among the rewards.

To apply, go to www.gta.net/youthleader2022. Applicants must upload a 60-second video onto YouTube.