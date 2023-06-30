No offense toward the Port Authority of Guam was intended when GTA Teleguam filed a petition to ask the Federal Communications Commission to assist in post-typhoon restoration of services, the company stated.

On June 20, Teleguam Holdings LLC, also known as GTA, filed an emergency petition with the Federal Communications Commission to request assistance to overcome "significant hurdles to restore services to pre-storm levels."

The 18-page petition asks for waivers, deadline extensions and federal aid to repair damage, and gives background on the damage the island sustained as a result of Typhoon Mawar last month.

GTA describes residents and businesses still being without water and power, the long lines at gas stations, hospital damage and some homes being left uninhabitable. It then explains effects felt by the Port Authority of Guam.

"The local commercial port that imports 90% of all goods entering Guam was hobbled by physical and structural damage from the storm, which has impeded the transportation of goods and supplies onto the island," GTA stated in the petition.

On Tuesday, a week after the petition was filed, the Port issued a release rebutting GTA's allegations. Port General Manager Rory Respicio said the claims weren't true.

"We are shocked that GTA ... would provide misinformation in their federal FCC filings regarding the Port's operations," Respicio stated in the release, adding the employees began cleaning up immediately and the port was fully operational within four days.

Respicio, who said he will write the FCC to rebut "GTA's erroneous claims," also called the characterization reckless.

"The statements by GTA ... are reckless as they create a false narrative about what really happened, and this can have an extremely negative impact in the bond markets," said Respicio.

He called the petition an insult to Port employees and said it doesn't have facts about power and water restoration efforts on island.

The Guam Daily Post also inquired with Adelup regarding the GTA petition. Spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin responded, stating the Office of the Governor took issue with the "misleading" claims.

"The Office of the Governor remains confident in the response and recovery efforts executed by the government of Guam immediately following Typhoon Mawar," Paco-San Agustin stated. "We take issue with the misleading claims made by GTA and will be providing a more comprehensive report shortly."

'Trying to state facts'

On Wednesday, the Post asked Andrew Gayle, GTA chief operating officer, about the petition. He said the company was trying to state facts to seek relief from the FCC.

"We've been declared a national disaster area and, just like any other telecommunications company, we're under jurisdiction of the FCC," Gayle said. "There's a process to go through for seeking relief from certain things that we are bound to by the FCC, and so this is just a process we're going through and we were just presenting the facts of what was happening at that particular time when the brief was written."

He said no offense was intended.

"We're just trying to state the facts. ... We've just gone through a natural disaster, ... a Category 4 storm. ... Things are going to have to be recovered so we were just trying to present facts; we weren't trying to poke at anybody," Gayle said.