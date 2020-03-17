For the next 60 days, GTA announces it will not terminate service to any residential or business customer for their inability to pay their bills and all late fees will be waived.

Same day repair and next day install will be provided should any network events impact GTA subscriber services at home and work, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday.

In order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, GTA stores and call centers will remain open with some schedule adjustments.

Agana Shopping Center: Daily 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Andersen Air Force Base: Daily 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Call Center: Daily 6 a.m. -midnight

GTA Experience Center, Tamuning, Mon-Fri. 8 a.m. -5 p.m., Closed Sat-Sun

Micronesia Mall: Daily 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Navy Exchange: Mon-Sat 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Upper Tumon headquarters: closed for bill payments

“Families are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed to keeping you and yours safe,” said Roland Certeza, GTA President and Chief Executive Officer.