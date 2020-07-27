GTA, Piti Mayor's Office partner to build village basketball court

GTA, in partnership with the Piti Municipal Planning Council and the Piti Mayor's Office, held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month for the construction of a village basketball court. The completed court facility will include bleachers, outdoor lights, a parking area and a perimeter fence, and is expected to be completed by the last week of August, according to a release from GTA.

GTA will maintain the court for the next 25 years and will provide Wi-Fi connectivity at the court, the community center and the mayor's office, GTA said in the release. Pacific Rim Construction is building the facility.

The project is part of an agreement between GTA, the Piti Municipal Planning Council, Piti Mayor Jesse Alig and RTI Solutions.

"We are thrilled to be working with the village of Piti to build a new, safe court that is away from the main road and will serve as a recreational area for the youth and residents," said Roland Certeza, GTA CEO and president. "Mayor Alig and the Municipal Planning Council wanted the old court away from Marine Drive and we were happy to work with them to ensure a new, safe and secure court for the community. This is one part of our commitment as a corporate-community partnership in the village and around the island."

Working together

Dan Tydingco, GTA executive vice president, said, "We worked collaboratively with the village of Piti, the Legislature, Chamorro Land Trust Commission and the governor to bring this project forward for both Piti and the entire island. We have been Guam's telecommunications company for over 60 years and our 450 local employees always take pride in joining in on projects like this. This is a sterling example of the government and private sector working together to make an investment."