GTA recognized for support of Guard and Reserve employees

GTA recently was awarded the prestigious Pro Patria award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The 14th Annual Employer Award Ceremony was held Aug. 18 at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

The ESGR, a Department of Defense program, presented GTA with the Pro Patria Award in recognition of the extraordinary support of employees who serve in the Guam Guard and Reserve, GTA said in a press release.

The Pro Patria Award is given to employers who support Guam National Guard and Reserve employees in the company. “Through leadership practices and policies, employers like GTA make it easier for employees to participate in their military duties. Pro Patria, in Latin, means ‘For the Country,’ and symbolizes uncommon patriotism by an employer,” GTA stated in the release. “This award is the highest-level award that an ESGR State Committee bestows. GTA remains thankful each year for every employee who nominates the company.”

Stacy Elarmo, vice president of people operations at GTA, said, “We are truly humbled and honored to be recognized by the ESGR. At GTA, we maintain our long-standing support for our military service members and realize the unthinkable sacrifices they make to defend our freedoms. When our nation calls these members to serve and protect, we are there for them and their families. When our service members return home, GTA is committed to providing the support and care to transition them successfully back into our workplace and community. This wouldn't be possible without the GTA teams and most especially, Jennifer Taitano, who is the heart of this program.”

ESGR develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws, according to the release.