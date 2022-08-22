GTA supports Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

Service members from Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia who have paid the ultimate sacrifice now have a memorial located at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña. The memorial is a place of tribute and gratitude for freedom and supports families who have lost loved ones in combat.

GTA stated Monday in a press release its support for military service members, veterans and their families. GTA was present at the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Guam’s 78th Liberation Day on July 21.

GTA has supported the Gold Star Family Memorial Project through in-kind and monetary donations from fundraising efforts, in an effort to educate the island about the struggles of these families, the company stated in the release.

“Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel 'Woody' Williams created the Woody Williams Foundation to recognize Gold Star Families and their loved ones by creating memorial monuments, including the one dedicated on Guam," GTA stated.

Williams served as a Marine during World War II and played an instrumental role in the liberation of Guam. He died recently at age 98.

“The Gold Star Family Memorial Monument is more than a place of remembrance, it also serves as a place to bring Gold Star Families together to cry, to laugh, and to honor their loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice, but, more importantly, the monument helps to raise awareness on what a Gold Star Family is and the sacrifices that they continue to endure. This monument brings great meaning for all our Gold Star Families, and we are grateful to all, especially to the business community who generously supported this project and those who believed in the importance of building this monument and making it a reality for our island," said Paulene Aguon, a Gold Star Family daughter.

Guam is the first United States territory with a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.