GTA released a statement responding to the Office of the Attorney General of Guam saying they would work with the office to resolve concerns related to the business privilege taxes.

“GTA is committed to providing our customers with quality offerings that have their best interest in mind. We continue to strive for consistent customer experiences, foster connections with customers through open communication, and instilling clarity and transparency by being forthright about our service offerings, fees, and contract terms," GTA officials stated. "We believe our actions have been proper and legal, and in line with our commitment and responsibility to transparency in billing. We are committed to working with and resolving this issue with the AG.”

The Office of the Attorney General, last week, filed suit against Teleguam Holdings, which does business as GTA, for allegedly illegally passing the business privilege tax on to customers and creating the false impression that BPT is a mandatory surcharge the government imposes on customers, according to the OAG's press release.