Due to the ongoing pandemic, GTA is giving high school students more time to apply for the Youth Leader Program for School Year 2020-2021.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Friday, Oct. 2, GTA stated in a press release.

The GTA Youth Leader Program showcases young leaders that shine in sports or in the arts and create positive change in their communities while excelling in academics.

Despite these unprecedented times, GTA continues with its commitment to give island youth a platform to inspire others, create meaningful connections with their peers, and invigorate positive change in the community, GTA stated in the release.

Eligibility

Applicants for the GTA Youth Leader Program must:

• Have a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

• Excel in sports or the arts, or have created a positive change.

• Be a Guam resident and enrolled in a local high school or home-school program for the academic year 2020-2021.

Benefits

A student who qualifies for the program:

• Enjoys complimentary GTA mobile phone service and the latest Android or iPhone for one full academic school year.

• Obtains a $2,000 tuition scholarship in a 529 plan account with ASC Trust.

• Receives up to 100,000 air mileage points for school year 2020-2021 to compete in approved competitions in the arts, sports or academics.

Requirements

• Applicants are required to fill out an online GTA Youth Leader form (www.gta.net/youthleader2021).

• Upload a resume highlighting student’s academic background, work experience, honors and awards, and extracurricular activities.

• Submit a 60-second video – applicant must upload a video onto a YouTube account and provide shared link. Topic: How do you create positive change in the community?