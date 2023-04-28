Editor's note: This is the first in a series featuring the nominees for the Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year Award 2024.

Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year finalist Joy Lynn J. Ada said she feels that her passion, her ability to connect and her experiences all help her in the classroom.

As the choir teacher at George Washington High school, Ada said, being able to “pour into the next generation” is “the best feeling in the world.”

“I wouldn’t be who I am if it were not for the different people who poured into my life musically along the way, so I try to emulate that and be that for my students here,” said Ada. "I am all about inspiration and giving them a bigger vision than what they would normally think for themselves."

Garnering a second-year nomination after having made it to the semifinal round, Ada said she is blessed to be able to get this far and is extremely humbled to be among the other teachers also in the running.

“I think what students see in me is basically what I’ve always told them from day one, every time when they walk into my classroom: I’ve been in your shoes. I was a student once, I know and remember every detail about being a student in high school, in middle school, even in elementary,” said Ada.

“So I recall those classroom experiences when I was really comfortable and confident. And I also recall those classroom experiences when I was totally lost and oblivious to what the teacher was talking about. I recall the classroom experiences when I was bored out of my mind, and the ones where I couldn’t wait to get to that class because of that amazing teacher,” continued Ada.

Ada said she keeps in mind the tumultuousness of being a student and how things could change at any given moment, and in turn approaches teaching in a way that is engaging.

“I try to make it fun, make it interactive, and I try to take everything that I’ve personally experienced in classroom environments and build upon that,” said Ada.

She said she also believes it is important to make sure the students feel safe, are able to have fun and understand that, as a teacher, she "gets them.”

“I think my students also know that I love them just as they are and I accept them just as they are. In my class, they can feel respected, they can feel safe to be themselves. I will never push them beyond what I know they can do, and I will never put them down,” said Ada.

As a teacher, Ada said, she not only believes in teaching the students the subjects and skills they need to succeed, but that she has other responsibilities as well.

“To understand that they’re kids and we’re here to guide them and mold them, and not expect them to be perfection in our classroom,” said Ada.

Bridging the gap

Through her experience of being a musician outside the classroom, Ada said she can “bridge the gap” by bringing her real-life experiences to her students.

“I try to tell the students that you can do so much beyond what we’re doing in the classroom. Yes, I’m going to expose you to incredible opportunities here in the classroom through each year, but I’m also going to broaden and expand your mind as to what you can do with it outside,” said Ada.

Ada said it is her passion and her job to provide students guidance and show them that there are a multitude of opportunities available in the arts.

“I bring in a lot of our local artists, bands and musicians into my classroom to do music showcases. Just since last year, 2022, I’ve had Jesse and Ruby here, KPV and the Homies, the UOG Latte Tones, Fortunate Youth and 56 Hope,” said Ada.

When the musicians visit, they set up their instruments and play for an entire hour. Students are able to listen to original music up close, ask questions and get a firsthand experience of what it’s like to live the life of an artist.

“What I’m trying to do with that is to give them all of these different visions of what you can do with your gift of music,” said Ada, who expressed that it is also for those who don’t already have a love for music. “They have been exposed to people on the island of Guam pursuing their music gifts and skills and it’s a very exciting experience.”

She added: “We can teach them here, but if we can make them bigger thinkers and make them go outside their box, give them all those ideas of ‘hey, try this, you can do this,’ then I think we’ve done our job as teachers."

Teachers vying to be named the 2024 GTOY are currently undergoing their final rounds of in-classroom observations that will determine who will walk away with the title.