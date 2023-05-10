GTOY finalist Beausoliel: 'It's worth it' seeing kids' growth

Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series featuring the nominees for the Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year 2024.

After coming to Guam in 1989, and dedicating the past 34 years to educating children, Colette Beausoliel, a finalist for the 2023 Guam Teacher of the Year, from John F. Kennedy High School, believes her love for challenges and trying new things is what helps her shape the minds of future scientists.

“I think that's a plus for me as a teacher because students deserve to be on the cutting edge of what's happening. And, you know, I'm very fortunate to be able to be teaching in the sciences, and there's just so much opportunity for kids in STEM and STEAM,” said Beausoliel.

Her approach in the classroom in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math, she said, allows students to know that she's being "real" with them.

“I just feel like it's my natural, inquisitive nature and my strong desire to keep learning that helps propel me into classrooms, because when I suggest to the students, 'Hey, let's try this,' or, 'I just saw this, would you be interested in building this or trying to do this?' the students sense that enthusiasm,” said Beausoliel.

She believes that her “Let’s go for it, let’s do it!” attitude and approach to teaching motivates not only herself, but also her students, to attack their goals with all they have.

“They know I'm all in, and I think that's really important that they know that if I offer something to them, I'm going to support them throughout that process. And I have that reputation. They know they're going to get the help they need. And you know, seeing them grow – that feeds me,” said Beausoliel. “It’s the growth that the kids undergo, and there are lots and lots of headaches, but it’s worth it.”

'Top performers'

Beausoliel said that she is always trying to encourage her students to put themselves out there, such as participating in online competitions. Right now, for example, some students taking her classes are in the middle of a big NASA project, which she believes is a phenomenal opportunity.

“Being here on Guam, we've kind of been hindered getting our products here that we need to complete the (project),” said Beausoliel. "And so, ... our kids have been top performers. I mean, we're the only team that's coded our own experiment. And we're the only team that has the 3D AutoCAD to the extent that the engineers are just amazed. And so, I just know that I'm doing the right thing when these students are out there, and they're doing professional, great work. It's not just 'sit in class and do some assignment right there.' They're able to do so much more, and I try to bring that into all of my classes, and technology has given me the levers to be able to do that."

She said being able to witness the students achieve great things such as this project truly inspires her. Beausoliel expressed how proud she was of all of the hard work and dedication that each of them present every day.

“They're eager to do these things,” said Beausoliel. “I’ve got a coder right now, and I think he works 20 hours a day and does coding on the weekends. You know, he's just always working to perfect that. It's what he wants to do with his life. He wants to go into computer science.”

Another student is focused on the drafting process, and has picked up professional qualifications along the way.

“She’s taught herself; she's gone through tutorials on it, and she's actually become certified in it as a high school student. And the others are really honing their research skills,” said Beausoliel.

Beausoliel said it is has been a phenomenal experience just to watch the kids in their element. She’s the teacher, she said, but her students are the inspiration.

“It's like walking into an engineering operation, right? It's a business and these are professional engineers and draftspeople and scientists, and they just work and I'm just sort of there,” said Beausoliel.

Although there are challenges students face when participating in these larger competitions, such as time differences, Beausoliel said the determination of the kids – and her ability to push them – makes it all worthwhile.

“Like with this NASA competition, we have to be up at 3 a.m. to be at sessions that are at 4 sometimes, or 5 in the morning,” said Beausoliel. "And we meet every Saturday at 6:30 a.m. here at the school for our 7 a.m. session with the engineers. But it’s been 16 weeks of that, that these kids have given up their Saturdays. And most of them are seniors. So, you know, it shows them that they can dedicate themselves and commit themselves to do something they are passionate about. And I think that's just really critical at this stage in their development, that they find that they are capable of that."