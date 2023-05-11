GTOY finalist Cajigal uses data in shaping eager young minds

Aldrin Jay Cajigal, a Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year finalist from Liguan Elementary School, believes teaching is a privilege – one that a teacher of his own inspired him to pursue.

“Once in a while, she’d always check up on me, like, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And really, that kind of formulated why I wanted to become a teacher. It's like wow, if this one person impacted the way I am – really shaped me, helped me shape to be the person who I am today – I say me, I can do that with kids, and especially the kids nowadays,” said Cajigal.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, a major focus of the department has been social emotional wellness and awareness. With that in mind, he gives his students the opportunity to share their stories every day, Cajigal said.

“They're willing to come to school every day, wanting to share with their experiences, wanting to share their struggles, and then coming together and talking about it and trying to help them solve it,” said Cajigal. "Man, that really inspires me to continue to do what I do."

To Cajigal, teaching is the “only job where you'll feel gratitude every day.” Even if it’s just a "small" thing he does, the kids really show their appreciation.

“And that’s what I like. I like to feel that, OK, what I'm doing is purposeful, and the kids telling me that: ‘Thank you, doctor, do you know I understand this? Thank you for listening to me, thank you for allowing me to share, share my stories with my classmates.’ And yeah, that again, that's one of the two inspirations of why I teach,” said Cajigal.

'Look at the data'

In Cajigal’s experience, he believes that through the use and study of data he is able to determine what level of learning his students are at and then work with them from there.

“I’m able to make adjustments into my instruction and I'm able to really provide adequate instruction. You know, the whole modified curriculum, giving them the opportunity to show them they're learning,” said Cajigal.

He said this method provides a chance for each student to show what they know and how they are progressing.

“I always say look at the data first. You know, in order to make sure that all the kids are given an equal opportunity for education. I don't judge them based on how they look. I don't judge them by their attitude. I really judge them with their data,” said Cajigal.

He said that this age is where the students' foundational skills are built and it's a critical point in their lives.

“I have to be very careful of the way I present things. I have to be very careful the way I see and say things because, you know, as they say, we are like their second parents,” said Cajigal. “And in some points, we are.”

Students at this junction are soaking up all the knowledge possible, said Cajigal, so he tries to be mindful.

“Some kids would even say, ‘No, my teacher said this,’ to Mom and Dad. ‘So my teacher's correct, not you.’ You know, again, I have to be careful,” said Cajigal.

A team effort

He said that it is not just him who is responsible for nurturing the students, and that it truly is a collaborative effort with his colleagues.

“The beauty about teaching is that I'm not doing this alone. Yes, I may be the teacher, the adult that's teaching the kids, but what I love about teaching is that I'm able to collaborate with my team with the other teachers here at this school. I'm an expert in teaching but there are other teachers who are expert in reading. There are teachers who are expert in math and when and if I have issues with a certain skill, I go to these teachers,” said Cajigal.

He noted that a good example of reaching out to his fellow colleagues was in the subject of reading, because “again, shaping these young minds, it’s very critical.”

“Especially with the pandemic, we've seen a decline in reading fluency. We have some students who can't even say the sounds of the alphabet ... or even blend words. I have coworkers here who are very good at this, how you should teach it, use this material. They even let me borrow their materials. So with that, I'm able to have my students catch up, at least from not knowing any sounds to blending words, reading simple words, and then eventually simple sentences,” said Cajigal.

Cajigal said it is important to him to know that as a teacher, he’s not alone. It is a team effort, especially at the elementary level where teachers have close and involved relationships with parents.

“I've heard stories from, you know, the middle and high school that the working relationship with teacher and parent starts to fade away. But at least with the elementary school, parents know that, hey, these are the foundational skills, I've got to work with them,” said Cajigal. “It takes a little bit of pushing (the parents). It takes a little bit about getting out of their comfort zone, but when I show them data, that hey, you know what? They're improving.”