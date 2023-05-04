GTOY finalist inspired to help students reclaim their roots

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series featuring the nominees for the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year 2024.

For Luke Tedtaotao, a Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year finalist from George Washington High School, his ability to be understanding and give his students a safe space to learn helps him as a teacher.

“A lot of our students are not as in touch or as in tune with their Indigenous identities as maybe like our grandparents were, so I think just providing them with a little bit of that, reminding them of who they are, … inspires me,” said Tedtaotao.

He shared that as a CHamoru studies teacher, he and his colleagues have a tough job, but he feels it's the most important.

“This is the land of the CHamoru people, you know. … So having to teach our language and our culture and keep it alive and get our students interested when there's so many other things going on in the world, … it’s a challenge,” said Tedtaotao.

“Finding a way for them to come back to (their) roots, keeping them tied to their land and our culture and our language, it's a tough job, but I'm glad to be doing it. … I felt like it was my calling,” he said.

For his students

According to Tedtaotao, he didn’t apply for Teacher of the Year for himself, he did it for his students.

“I made it this far because of them,” he said. “They really are the ones that inspire me. They teach me something new every day.”

He said being with the students every day and hearing their stories, their triumphs and tribulations is what motivates him.

“I would like them to learn a little more of the CHamoru language and a little bit more of (our) culture, but, in the end, I want them to be able to respect themselves and respect each other. That's what I think teaching is about,” said Tedtaotao. “I really hope that at the end of the school year … they can at least learn to say one or two things in CHamoru and understand them.”

When he first received the email that he was nominated as Teacher of the Year, he thought it was a prank.

“There's so many amazing teachers. Even now, I just don't feel that I’m at their level yet. I mean, other people have told me, you know, I'm here because they see something in me. But I thought it was a prank. I really did,” said Tedtaotao.

A safe place

He said that he tries to make his classroom a place of understanding and a place where his students can come to be pointed in the right direction.

“It's important for me to create a safe space in my classroom with my students,” he said. “I try to work with the kids, ask them what’s going on and to be open with them.”

He said things are not the same as it was when “we were kids.” Every student is from a different background. Some work full-time jobs and have adult responsibilities.

“When I was a kid, I didn't have to work. I didn't have to work (a) full-time job while I was going to school,” said Tedtaotao.

He said he just tries to make them feel as comfortable as they can to be themselves, be honest and be good.

“I really want them to grow to be more respectful people. And if they can walk away from this, from their experience in school, just knowing that they need to be better people in this world … and … make the world a better place, I think that's what I want for my students,” he said. “I just really want them to be good people.”