GTOY finalist: 'It's those little moments'

Editor's note: This is the second in a series featuring the nominees for the Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year 2024.

Excitement encircles one finalist, Jonilin Lizama San Nicolas, a first grade teacher at Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, who was encouraged to run for Guam Teacher of the Year by her colleagues.

“We always want our kids to try something new, right? If they fail, we pick them up. So, it’s the same experience,” said San Nicholas, who, through the simple act of giving it a go, was able to make it this far in the annual competition.

For her, it’s the children who are her inspiration for success, growth and dedication as a teacher.

“It’s those little moments when they come up to you, and they say, ‘Oh, Ms. San Nicolas, I know how to do it! Ms. San Nicolas, I can do this now!'” she said.

She shared that one of her favorite moments is when her kids break out for independent work, and they do something unexpected.

“'Ms. San Nicolas, do you want me to go help so-and-so?' And I’m like, ‘Yes! Go for it.’" she said. "I love it. That’s what I look forward to every day.”

San Nicolas said those moments are heartwarming and make her proud to do what she does.

“You know, we work so hard as a team and as a department to put out lessons, ensure that they are interactive, (and) ensure that the students have ownership of their learning,” she said.

For San Nicolas, despite the best preparation, the job depends on what happens when a teacher finally walks into a classroom and starts a lesson.

“In building a relationship in a classroom, you want to feed off their energy. You want to feed off their interests and, honestly, no day is the same,” she said. “You never know what you’re going to come across with these youngsters.”

She said that teaching students at this age is a massive responsibility she feels blessed to be a part of.

“(In the) elementary years, we’re really teaching those foundations to help them succeed in the classroom, ... and in life as well,” she said. “It’s always great when I see their faces - ready to start the day, ready to help me, ready to remind me and ready to just engage in the day’s lesson."

One of the primary missions of the Guam Department of Education is to "prepare all students for life," the real world, according to San Nicolas.

“I really do hope that I’ve instilled some core values,” she said. "In addition to academics, we want to foster their social development, how to be a good citizen, not only into the next school, but into the community.”