GTOY finalist Patricio says she feels at home in the classroom

Editor's note: This is the third in a series featuring the nominees for the Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year 2024.

As a Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year finalist, Maria Theresa Patricio from Finegayan Elementary School said her love for teaching came from her very first days in the classroom, where she walked in and just knew, “This is where I belong.”

Making impactful connections with students is what she was meant to do, she said. Standing up at the front of the classroom, she had the realization, “Oh, my goodness, I think I want to be that. I think this is where I'm supposed to be.”

Later, being part of the GTOY program felt surreal, and still does, she said, as she was surprised at how far she had come in her journey.

“I’ve always taught my kindergarten students that even if things are challenging, to try and do your best,” said Patricio, who had her doubts during the nomination process for GTOY.

“I couldn’t have been the model that I am supposed to be for my students, so I took a risk and continued on. And here I am in the semifinalists!” she said. “Honestly, I'm just amazed and shocked that I got this far. I'm so honored to even be nominated.”

'Fall in love with learning'

As a kindergarten teacher, she said kids come in with little to no classroom knowledge, which can be a challenge at times.

“You want to make sure that they fall in love with learning ... because (for) most of them ... their first experiences of what school is like is their kindergarten years. ... Kindergarten teachers make that impact in helping these students ... love coming to school,” said Patricio.

As a guidepost for young minds, she said, she tries to teach her students that they matter.

“I always enforce and ensure that my kids' voices are heard in the classroom, even though they’re kindergarten students. No matter how small they are, I always remind them that 'Your voices are loud,'” she said.

Patricio said that although many adults look at children as just that – little kids – she instills in her students the confidence to know they have their own voices and their own ideas.

“'How you feel, it's all valued,'” she tells her young students.

She admits that teaching wasn’t her first choice of career. Initially, she wanted to be a pediatric nurse. Although she didn’t go that route, she said she always knew she wanted to work with and be surrounded by children.

“We see them make those small gains. That progress - it just makes your heart swell and it's so rewarding. I cannot even explain it. Especially, ... dealing with students with behavioral problems,” said Patricio.

“When you're able to ... connect with students, with diverse students with different needs, and you're able to connect with them and see them grow, that is already a rewarding experience. For me, that's what motivates me even more to educate the youth of the future. ... And for me, that is what inspires me to just be a teacher,” she said.

Patricio feels that she has an undeniable passion for what she does, something that she feels is shared among her colleagues.

“There's a lot of fresh new ideas. Something different, you know, with all of the new strategies that are coming, especially with technology. You know, there are a lot of online resources that we can use and utilize and share. And I feel like, as a new teacher, there’s still a lot for me to learn. But I have that passion. To learn new things. And being open to learning new things is something that I bring to the table.”