Editor's note: This is the first in a series featuring the Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year finalists.

"No one should teach who is not in love with teaching," American poet Margaret Sangster said.

For Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year finalist Vann Peter G. Libranda, it was his love of history that placed him on the path of becoming an educator instead of a sailor.

"I wasn't even sure when I was in college if I wanted to be a teacher," Libranda said. "Actually, in high school, I was ready to join the Navy and I was meeting the recruiter until this huge transformation happened for me, a very spiritual one. I was a sophomore in high school and I remember it was Sept. 20, 2002. I was like, 'Hey, I want to major in history.'"

His love and passion for history helped him win the Dr. Antonio C. Yamashita Scholarship, which solidified his path toward becoming a teacher.

"When I was meeting schools and classrooms in college I was, like, 'Wow, man these kids are awesome.' I love to have these relationships and little meetings with kids, and learning with them," Libranda said.

Libranda is a U.S. history teacher who has taught at Okkodo High School for 12 years.

"I've been here since the second year that it opened and it was really, really great. I've seen so many great co-workers that helped me along the way and I'm just passing the same kind of experiences that I've learned from them to everyone," Libranda said.

The school year coming to an end has been like no other, with the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating a new type of learning environment for our island's youth. Teachers now have students in three models of learning in the age of distance learning.

"This is a unique year in a sense that a pandemic cost a lot of our instruction since last year, March 2020."

Libranda said there were many challenges, but thankfully he had already been offering technological resources such as Google Classroom for the past five years.

"I was using these things early and some teachers were, too, and that had always been my thing even before the pandemic. I was always encouraging teachers. 'Hey guys, let's use this,' so you know slowly it was coming in and everyone was, 'We're working together.'"

Collaboration among teachers became essential, as some were navigating Google Classroom for the first time.

"You know as it's really just getting through it, you know together with the teachers at least and sharing with them and you know, if I have some sort of cure for this thing for this technological problem or teaching problem, that'll be very selfish of me if I don't share it like, 'No, there is a better way, guys, come on.' So that's kind of like my attitude to the situation," said Libranda.

Libranda said Okkoodo High School formed a tech committee.

"Giving tips to the teachers, like 'Hey, guys get a dual monitor. It will really help to have something on the side,'" he said. "Not just me, but when they saw me presenting about tech stuff and helpful tips, other teachers starting saying, 'Hey, I know a few things too."

Teachers are engaged and loving the idea that work is getting easier, he said.

With more student interaction, he said, understanding the hardships of the students this year and the importance of character education was paramount.

"I'm thankful that all the teachers are doing things that are addressing the social-emotional needs of the kids. We're understanding parents more. I think that's the biggest thing with these challenges, you know, these students are not just students," Libranda said.

The pandemic year has made teachers more understanding, and more considerate of a child's home situation, Libranda added.

"These students are sons and daughters of mothers and fathers. They're brothers and sisters, you know, and some of them could be victims of the economy. Some have different status and we are really seeing clearly now that 'Hey guys, you know these guys are not for us, we are for them,'" Libranda said.

Parents are opening up to teachers and teachers are bending, he said.

"These are our people in our community and we are no longer just teacher-to-student, but we are teachers to do something different. As a community, you know. And so we've developed this unique new relationship which draws us closer together," Libranda said.

But Libranda said he can't wait for students to return to the classroom.

"A lot of research has shown that if we don't have students in the schools then they can't develop that important component of empathy, negotiation, respect for each other, even meaning," he said.

"Technology is just a tool, but I think the user must be prepared to use the tool. To me, I think we really need to mold the character of any student because they will use that technology either for good or bad, either for useful purposes or not useful purposes," said Libranda.

He said, as much as they can, teachers should be encouraged to address the social-emotional need of students, the morals and values of education.

"We see these kids from 4 years old until they're 18 and so, in a way we're the most involved, we see them five times a week probably and so it's almost like this is our duty," Libranda said.

'Totally unexpected'

On being named one of six Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year finalists, Librando said, "it was totally unexpected."

"When I got that, I was really shocked. I was like, 'Did I apply for this?' and like, 'No, there's a nomination process.' There's a survey going around and kids are saying that I should be Teacher of the Year. I wasn't one to where like I'm only working for the Teacher of the Year. No, I was just doing my own thing," Librando said.

"I want to be a natural teacher," he said. "I want to be authentic."