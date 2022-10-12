A charitable event to collect supplies for animals in need was held by Guåhan Paws for Pets Oct. 8, at Cost-U-Less in Tamuning.

Rescuing and rehoming to give boonie animals a second shot at life are all services provided by the nonprofit group, GPFP officials said.

The group relies on community donations that go toward medical expenses, food, supplies and travel costs for rescue and foster animals, officials told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We just ask if people could donate wet or dry dog food, cat food, cat litter or newspaper items, treats and toys,” said Brianna Oreglia, administration at GPFP. “Anything they can to help out the strays that are found on the streets. We've actually been doing really well here and people have been donating a lot of items, so it really helps out a lot.”

GPFP has hosted three events in the past two months to raise awareness about the population of strays on Guam.

Oreglia said that in just the month of October, the organization has helped rescue more than 20 animals, including litters of puppies.

“Anyone interested in helping could reach out to any of the (administrators) to get in contact to coordinate a time to meet up to receive the donation. The community could also do their part by spaying and neutering their pets,” Oreglia told the Post.

Donations are appreciated to help boonies transition from living outside to living in a home. The nonprofit organization gives animals a place to stay, while having a fun and safe environment. she said.

GPFP is actively seeking the following types of donations: dog and cat food, cat litter, toys and treats.

Those interested in donating can visit the Guåhan Paws for Pets social media pages or its website at guahanpaws4pets.com.