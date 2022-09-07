Ten schools on the island will be getting or could be expanding gardens on their campuses.

Guåhan Sustainable Culture announced Tuesday on social media its plans to build or expand 10 school gardens this year.

The School Gardens Project came about after GSC learned that there was a huge interest for gardens at schools.

GSC programs manager Emily Spencer said parents, teachers and students often expressed their interest in what GSC does and asked if there’s any way it could be brought to their schools.

She added that the goal of the School Gardens Project is to educate and increase students' exposure to how food is grown and where real food comes from.

Children express bigger interest in healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables, if they are able to participate in school gardens, even after school hours, according to studies.

The local nonprofit organization expects to choose the location for the 10 school gardens by Oct. 15, with plans to build and set up the gardens in November and December.

GSC will be providing the selected schools with materials and resources to start or expand the gardens, Spencer said.

“We are very excited! It’s something we have been wanting to do for quite some time, so we are excited to get started on it,” said Spencer.

The School Gardens Project will issue funds from an anonymous donor amounting to $250 for each qualified school.

With an opportunity to opt for an indoor hydroponic garden instead, each school will receive:

Age-appropriate garden lesson plans.

Materials for raised beds.

Compost/soil.

Plant starts.

Seeds.

Basic gardening tools.

Network of educators to help with garden planning, lessons, etc.

In order for a school to be considered for the program, it would have to meet the eligibility requirements:

Any Guam school with students from Pre-K through grade 12.

Commitment by project team of at least 3: Facilities staff, administrator, teacher (can have additional).

Commitment to at minimum 3 years of garden maintenance by project team.

Commitment by project team to participate in three required webinars in the months of October, November and December.

Commitment to complete two brief evaluation surveys (at project close and 6-month follow-up).

Plans to integrate local food into classroom educational learning activities.

GSC will hold an informational meeting from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, via Zoom to address any questions or concerns about the program.

GSC will be handing out an Expression of Interest form to schools interested in growing edible school gardens.

For more information, visit gusustainable.org