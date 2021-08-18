Guåhan Sustainable helps 20 families get started in local egg production

Guåhan Sustainable Culture’s new Poultry Development Project, aimed at developing 20 new poultry farmers and increasing Guam’s local egg production was launched on Aug. 13.

The community’s interest and support to “Buy Local” have increased market demand for fresh local eggs, according to GSC.

The majority of Guam’s eggs are imported from the U.S. mainland, but with funding from the Guam Economic Development Authority’s Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution Grant Program, GSC hopes to facilitate increasing the number of local poultry farmers and local eggs for sale in the community.

Michelle Crisostomo, president and co-founder of GSC, said the organization has 75 families with live chicks that they can use to start producing fresh eggs.

“Through GEDA’s help, we are able to provide free training and cover the start-up costs which includes the chicks, supplies, a coop, an incubator and feed for the first six months so that participants can focus on raising their flock and growing a successful business,” she said.

Additional training opportunities, including chicken breeding and incubating eggs, increasing flock size, chicken farm economics, business planning and finance will be held in the near future.

The 20 aspiring poultry farmers will start receiving their first flock of chicks by early September.

