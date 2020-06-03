There was no "Pomp and Circumstance" at the Guahan Academy Charter School graduation ceremony at the Tiyan school's parking lot on Tuesday.

The Class of 2020, led by valedictorian Elizabeth Aquinde and salutatorian Jia Shim, graduated in a new kind of way.

As each of the 15 graduates were called, they exited their vehicles to get their diploma. They marched to the stage as the bounce of Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" or the heavy drumbeats of Alicia Keys' "Girl On Fire" reverberated across the lot.

Their diplomas were laid out on the table to avoid physical contact. Air hugs and kisses were thrown by proud teachers and administrators. An appropriately distanced photographer followed each student to their car, where parents and siblings awaited with hugs, cheers, more balloons and colorful varieties of the traditional island leis. Honking car horns punctuated the celebration.

"Today's graduation was one of the best I've ever attended," said Judith Won Pat, former senator and chief academic officer of Guahan Academy Charter School.

Making joyous noise

She said following the public health and safety protocols in today's COVID-19 environment forced them to rethink how they would celebrate their students' achievements.

"They originally had planned to go to the hotel – of course that didn't happen, but we wanted to make sure today's event was special," Won Pat said. "Even though they couldn't be together and they came out (of their cars) one at a time, it really was kind of neat. As each graduate came up, they played their favorite song ... there was a lot of cars honking and the kids could be as loud as they wanted to cheer on their friends."

"It was nice," she reiterated. "The focus was on the kids."