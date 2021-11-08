Guahan Lions Club supports vision for students

EYEGLASSES: The Guahan Lions Club, in cooperation with Garcia Optical, continues its humanitarian services of vision assistance by donating prescription glasses to deserving students. In the photo, cub members gather after presenting the donation on Nov. 1. They are, from left, Shirley Pili; Romy Arias; Lota Hidalgo, club president; Flor Miranda; Carmelyn Perez, recipient; Henny Garcia, owner of Garcia Optical; Nelson Degala; Ron Hidalgo; Charmane Harjis; and Sidon Vilaga, princess. Photo courtesy of Guahan Lions Club