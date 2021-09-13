LIONS: Members of the Guahan Lions Club gather for a photo after serving the homeless at the Guma San Jose shelter Sept. 4 as part of the club's Hunger Relief Program. They are, standing from left, Lions Tony Soriano, Ron Hidalgo, Flor Miranda, Nelson Degala, Fort Fabella, Jose Galvan, and Lito Pesebre, and kneeling from left, Lions Manny Villaga, President Lota Hidalgo and immediate past President Carlos Ongpauco. Not in photo are Lions Claudio Malunas, Aldwin Acabado and Emerson Ordonez. Photo courtesy of Guahan Lions Club