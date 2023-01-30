Guam 3rd in veteran employment

The Jobs for Veterans State Grants program, or JVSG, has recognized the Guam Department of Labor as one of the top three performers in the United States, following Mississippi and South Dakota, for assisting veterans to seek employment opportunities, according to a press release.

While the national average is 46.9 percent, Guam is the only U.S. Territory to pass the Uniform National Threshold Entered Employment Percentage, or UNTEER, with a passing rate of 61.50 percent. According to the press release, the Veterans' Entered Employment Rate, or the percentage of JVSG program participants who were employed in the first quarter after completion, is utilized to calculate the UNTEER.

“Our team at the American Job Center is always finding creative ways to get jobs to our people, especially those who face significant barriers to employment,” said Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola. “Veterans regularly face difficulties with employment and adjusting to civilian life. Helping veterans with gainful employment is a top priority for us and the results of the UNTEER demonstrate the dedication of the AJC team to meeting veterans’ needs.”

Through this grant program, state workforce agencies are provided with federal funds to assist veterans and other qualified individuals who face substantial barriers to find jobs and advance in their careers. Additionally, the program assists employers in fulfilling their vacancies with eligible veterans seeking employment.

“The Guam Department of Labor will continue its efforts to provide employment and training opportunities through many other services and programs such as Apprenticeship, Job Corps, Senior Community Service Employment Program, Dislocated Worker Program, and youth programs we are developing in partnership with educational institutions,” Dell’Isola added.

For information about employment programs for veterans, visit dol.guam.gov

