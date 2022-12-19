Guam 97% in compliance with tobacco law

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, in conjunction with the Department of Revenue and Taxation, conducted annual islandwide tobacco retailer compliance inspections, GBHWC said in a press release.

This monitoring activity is mandated by the federal government’s Public Law 102-321, known as the Synar Amendment, which requires states and territories that receive Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant funds to establish and enforce the minimum legal age for purchasing and using tobacco products, GBHWC stated in the release.

In Guam, GBHWC and DRT are responsible for conducting random and unannounced tobacco retail compliance checks in all 19 villages. The compliance rate in 2022 increased to 97% from 88.1% in 2021, GBHWC said in the release. GBHWC and DRT, as well as the Department of Public Health and Social Services, are jointly responsible for carrying out two public laws known as the Tobacco Control Act of 1998 and the Youth Protection Act of 2017.

The laws ensure islandwide efforts for youth nicotine use prevention, such as controlling retail access for anyone under the age of 21.

According to the compliance agencies, among the 2022 tobacco compliance inspections of 321 tobacco retailers registered with the DRT, only eight were found in violation of selling tobacco/nicotine products to minors ages 16-20. These establishments were thus issued citations and fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per violation.

“The Synar inspections is an annual initiative that allows us to collect accurate data about our tobacco retailers on the island. We are happy to share that as we regain our sense of normalcy post-COVID, our community guards are still up against other public health concerns we face in Guam – youth substance use like alcohol, tobacco and vape," Theresa Arriola, GBHWC director, stated. "We hope to continue improving compliance rates and gain communitywide commitment to protect our island’s youth from the damaging effects of tobacco and nicotine products.”