Guam abortion services being performed via telemedicine

There have been 11 abortions performed in Guam from January through March of this year, all induced via medicine, according to data obtained by The Guam Daily Post. The listed facility is the Queen's University Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic in Hawaii.

The data doesn't explicitly state that the abortions were administered via telemedicine but the only women's health providers with the Queen's University Medical Group who hold valid licenses to practice in Guam, are Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro.

These are the same doctors who challenged Guam's "in-person" abortion consultation mandate at the District Court of Guam in order to provide services through telemedicine, and the Post confirmed the doctors are now providing medication abortion services in Guam via telemedicine.

The data indicates that not only is there a want for these services on island, but that a recently introduced measure to severely limit abortions here is far from moot legislation.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of Raidoo and Kaneshiro last year.

Guam's informed consent law imposes a 24-hour waiting period on abortions and requires that a woman must be provided certain information "in-person." This makes it impossible to administer medication abortion through telemedicine, according to the suit, which also challenged a clinic requirement, but that matter was settled.

At the time the suit was filed, Guam had been without an "abortion doctor" for a few years and the plaintiffs argued that people were being forced to travel to Hawaii or the U.S. mainland for a procedure that became more expensive the longer it took to raise funding – a particular concern with Guam's high poverty rate. The COVID-19 pandemic also made travel difficult or impossible for some.

Current U.S. Supreme Court precedent establishes abortion as a right prior to viability of the fetus outside of the womb. While states can regulate abortions even in the early stages of pregnancy, they cannot impose an undue burden on exercising the right.

The Office of the Attorney General, in defending Guam law, argued that the "in-person" requirement is not a substantial obstacle for women seeking abortions.

But in September 2021, the District Court of Guam ordered that local officials be temporarily enjoined from enforcing the "in-person" mandate as the case proceeded.

Heartbeat Act

While this granted an initial victory for the plaintiffs and residents seeking services, there have been myriad challenges launched nationally to curb the exercise of abortion rights in the U.S. In early April, Guam became the latest jurisdiction to introduce a "heartbeat" measure following the successful implementation of similar legislation in Texas.

The Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022, or Bill 291-36, would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected – about six weeks into a pregnancy. The only exception is medical necessity and there is no exception for rape or incest in the introduced version of the bill. The measure was met with celebration by anti-abortion groups and condemnation by others.

Bureau of Women's Affairs Director Jayne Flores criticized the measure when it was introduced but also called it "moot" at the time, as the bureau was not aware of anyone who can perform or induce abortions on Guam.

Not only is six weeks earlier than when most women realize they are pregnant, as opponents to the legislation argue, it is also far earlier than fetal viability and goes against precedent established by the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, the Guam legislation utilizes the same unique enforcement method as the Texas law, which has so far allowed the law to evade judicial review.

Instead of empowering government officials, the measures authorize private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who may have violated its provision, except for the woman who proceeded with the abortion. Otherwise, the measures cast a wide net, including anyone aiding or abetting an illegal abortion.

Created to evade judicial review

A challenge was lodged against the Texas law but the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block its implementation, stating that petitioners failed to make their case in light of "complex and novel antecedent procedural questions."

"For example, federal courts enjoy the power to enjoin individuals tasked with enforcing laws, not the laws themselves," the court decision stated.

Texas lawmakers fashioned their abortion law's enforcement scheme in its unique way because federal constitutional challenges to state law are normally brought against officers charged with enforcement, according to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the four dissenting justices.

She criticized the majority for burying "their heads in the sand" in light of a "flagrantly unconstitutional law" created to evade judicial scrutiny and prevent women from exercising their right to abortion.

A few months later, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a small window of opportunity by stating a challenge could be brought against certain licensing officials who may have to take enforcement action if the Texas abortion law is violated. But the Texas Supreme Court determined the officials were not authorized to enforce the stricter regulations, effectively ending that challenge to the law.

On April 26, after receiving the Texas Supreme Court determination, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals officially ended the challenge by remanding the case back to district court with instructions to dismiss all challenges to the private enforcement provisions of the Texas statute.

The Guam Daily Post requested clarification from the office of Sen. Telena Nelson, who introduced the Guam Heartbeat Act, on how it would apply to telemedicine while Guam is enjoined from enforcing its "in-person" mandate, and if a civil lawsuit can be brought under its provisions against a person living off island but licensed to practice here. No response was provided.

'Considering all possible options'

Attorney Vanessa Williams, co-counsel in the ACLU lawsuit, stated they are still assessing the impact of Bill 291 on their ability to provide telemedicine, but added that even if a patient could obtain care before the six-week cutoff, the bill's ultrasound requirements "make it difficult, if not impossible," to use telemedicine to provide safe access to abortion services.

"We're considering all possible options, including litigation, if it becomes law. However, no one should let it get to that point; we cannot allow politicians to play games with our lives, and hope that courts will clean up the mess. Instead of playing politics, lawmakers should be focusing on the real issues that affect our community, such as infant and maternal mortality," said Williams, who is also a member of Guam People for Choice, a group of women opposed to legislation restricting reproductive rights.

Despite its decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet weighed the constitutionality of the Texas law on which the Guam Heartbeat Act is based.

Supreme Court weighs abortion

In its September 2021 decision, the court stated the order "is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas's law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law." And in its decision a few months later, the U.S. Supreme Court specifically stated "the ultimate merits question" – whether the Texas law is consistent with the Constitution – was "not before the court" at that time.

New legal challenges to the Texas law have been lodged, according to the Texas Tribune. That includes a federal suit by former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, claiming that the Texas law violates free speech and due process rights.

But these legal battles play out as a challenge to the right to abortion also looms in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Guam OAG appealed the preliminary injunction on the "in-person" mandate ordered by the District Court of Guam. The appeal now sits in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where it is on hold as it awaits the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

This is the case that may end up overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that has established abortion as a right in the United States for the last five decades. Arguments were heard in December and the court is expected to issue its decision in the summer.

The 2022 Guam abortion data was provided to the Post by Sharon O'Mallan, co-chair of Guam Catholic Pro-Life, who was issued the data by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. After obtaining the data, the Post requested the latest official abortion statistical report from DPHSS. Reports for 2018 through 2021 were provided.

There were 41 abortions recorded in 2018, but this was the last year Guam had a known abortion provider on island. No abortions were reported in 2019 and 2020.

One abortion complication was reported in 2021 along with five other abortions, but the abortion procedure types were redacted due to HIPAA concerns.