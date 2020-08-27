Guam added to tri-state travel advisory list

Guam has been added to the COVID-19 travel advisory in the tri-state area requiring 14-day quarantines.

Governments in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced the update on Tuesday.

According to the announcement posted on the New York State government site: “The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”

As of midday Wednesday, Guam’s COVID-19 count was at 984 confirmed since testing started in March.

Guam's overall positive rate is 2.8%. The seven-day positivity rate is 7.57%.

"New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don't want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress. That's why these travel advisory precautions are so important - we don't want people who travel to states with high community spread to bring the virus back here,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"It is critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 31 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on Friday at noon, but health officials have said that the order could be extended.