Guam is joining a nationwide investigation into TikTok - how the company promotes the social media platform to children and young adults, and the associated physical and mental health harms.

“TikTok and other social media platforms amplify the social pressure that young people already face each day,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “I am proud to join this bipartisan effort to investigate what TikTok knew about the risks its platform creates and take whatever action is necessary to protect our kids.”

Attorneys general nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk, according to a press release from Camacho.

The release doesn’t provide specific efforts on Guam to address the issue.

“Attorney General Camacho has long expressed concern about the negative impacts of social media platforms on Guam’s youngest residents,” according to the press release.

The investigation will look into the harms such use causes to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms. The investigation focuses, among other things, on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

In May 2021, a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. In November 2021, attorneys general from across the country announced their investigation into Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has surged in popularity among young Americans during the pandemic. As lockdowns and social distancing restrictions shuttered schools and left Americans in their homes, they turned to the app for dance videos and other comedic relief, The Washington Post reported.

In September, the Wall Street Journal published an investigation into how the app sometimes recommends videos about adult topics, like drugs and sex, to minors.