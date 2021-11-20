Guam AG joins nationwide suit against Instagram

Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho has joined a nationwide investigation into the social media platform Instagram.

The lawsuit alleges Instagram continues to be geared toward children and young adults even as Instagram's parent knows such social media use "is associated with physical and mental health harms."

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, which owns Instagram, was named defendant in the lawsuit

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Attorneys general across the country are examining whether the company violated consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.

“As a parent, I know the pressure that parents and children face in dealing with the physical and mental health risks to kids that come with spending time on social media,” Camacho said. “This investigation will help us get to the bottom of what Facebook has been doing, what it has known, and whether it has engaged in any unlawful practices.”

The investigation targets, among other things, the techniques utilized by Meta to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harms caused by such extended engagement, according to the Guam AG's office.

The lawsuit followed recent reports that Meta’s own internal research shows that using Instagram is associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders and even suicide.

In May, Camacho joined a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general urging Meta to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the state attorneys general's allegations are "false and demonstrate a deep misunderstanding of the facts," The Washington Post reported. The Post also said according to Stone, the company is working on developing parental supervision controls and "exploring ways to provide even more age-appropriate experiences for teens by default."

(Daily Post Staff)