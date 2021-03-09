The Guam Office of the Attorney General filed its opposition to a motion to immediately strike down portions of Guam’s informed consent law regarding abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of two Hawaii-based doctors, Shandini Raidoo and Bliss Kaneshiro, who want to offer medication abortions via telemedicine to women living on Guam, the AG’s office states.

“Contrary to their repeated assertions in the complaint, motion for preliminary injunction, and declarations, plaintiffs do not seek to ‘restore’ abortion to Guam,” the AG’s stated in its opposing argument filed on Friday. “They are asking the court to recognize a right to medication abortion via telemedicine without having to comply with the 'in-person information requirement' of 10 GCA § 3218.1(b).”

The parties had settled on one other aspect of the lawsuit regarding a 1978 statute that makes it a felony offense to perform a surgical abortion outside of a clinical setting. All parties agreed to dismiss this challenge, noting that medication abortion did not exist in 1978 and that no one had ever interpreted the statute as criminalizing the prescription, dispensing or delivery of abortion medication outside of a clinic or hospital, the AG’s office stated.

The court will hear arguments on the ACLU’s motion on March 18.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho and the members of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners were named as defendants in the lawsuit in their official capacities.

No new laws

The ACLU contends that when Dr. Wiliam Freeman, the last of the abortion doctors on Guam, closed his practice in 2018, women and girls who wanted to end unwanted pregnancies have not had access to safe and legal abortions on the island.

Adelup made an effort to bring in doctors who, among other areas of their practice, perform abortions, but to no avail.

The ACLU contends that a lack of local abortion access has created an untenable situation for women on Guam.

The AG’s office also notes that the “doctors’ urgency is not due to any new development in the law, but is due to their allegation that the last two physicians who performed abortions in Guam have retired, and the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 has resulted in travel restrictions which, until recently, required quarantine for visitors to both Guam and Hawaii.”

The Hawaii-based doctors want the court to declare the “in-person information requirement” of the informed consent law an undue, and thus an unconstitutional, burden on the right to abortion on Guam.

The AG’s office contends that the U.S. Supreme Court precedent would find the in-person information requirement “does not place a substantial obstacle in the path of women seeking an abortion.”

They also note that this specific law was passed in 2012 and in those nine years no abortion provider suggested that the law creates an undue burden on any of their patient’s access to pre-viability abortion.