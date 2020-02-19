Guam AG to seek rehearing in $160M environmental suit against military

While the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has essentially stated it's too late for the government of Guam to sue over the decades of toxic military dumping at the former Ordot dump, the Office of the Attorney General is not backing away from the case.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated his office is looking at filing a petition for rehearing as well as asking the entire appellate court panel to hear the case. The petition will be filed by the end of March, he added.

"If that's not successful, we'll look at potentially filing a request for the Supreme Court," Camacho said.

The appellate court decision was issued on Feb. 14. It states that Guam lost the ability to file a claim because the deadline had expired.

The court acknowledged the "United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot Dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill."

However, according to the appellate court, the deadline to sue was in 2007.

Guam sued the U.S. government in 2017 - a decade past the deadline – arguing that the Navy was responsible for the Ordot dump’s contamination and seeking to recoup its costs of closing the dump and building a landfill. Guam sued for at least $160 million.

"It's really technical. U.S. EPA filed a Clean Water Act case asking the government of Guam to clean up the dump. The court said that we should have known when EPA filed the Clean Water Act (case), that we should have sued the Department of Navy under a different federal statute," Camacho said.

"So we obviously disagree ... and then the other main decision was that the government of Guam resolved our issues through the consent decree (with EPA) and we disagree with that determination as well," he added.