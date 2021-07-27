Guam agriculture director says bird shipments were not illegal

Guam Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht, responding to a recent release from animal welfare groups claiming that the "illegal shipment" of birds to Guam rose 600% in 2021, stated that none of the shipments are illegal.

"They're all following the letter of the law when they're being shipped. I think that's kind of colorful language to describe them as illegal shipments," Muna-Brecht said.

The groups, Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation, stated that most of the shippers sending birds to Guam come from Oklahoma or Hawaii, including two reportedly well-known Oklahoma cockfighting traffickers.

Importations declined between 2017 and 2020, as the federal cockfighting ban went into effect in the U.S. territories, including Guam, and as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded.

But shipments within the first six months of 2021 have exceeded the prior year, and are on track to exceed 2019 numbers, according to the groups.

However, 2020's shipments added up to 400 roosters. Shipments in 2021 so far amounted to about 1,300 roosters, according to the number provided by AWA and AWF. Shipments in 2019 reached about 1,600 birds while shipments in 2017 and 2018 far exceed those numbers.

Shippers typically mischaracterize the birds as "brood fowl" or "show fowl" to skirt federal law, AWA and AWF stated.

Muna-Brecht confirmed that none of the permits ever say "fighting birds" or something similar. Some say day-old chicks or brood fowl, she added.

But the director also said she believed it was inflammatory to characterize importers as lawbreakers.

"I think it's very inflammatory to say, to give language like, 'The people sending and receiving these animal are lawbreakers,' because we don't know that," Muna-Brecht said. "I'm not sure where (AWA President Wayne Pacelle) is basing his information on. But as far as the agency, we have had an increase in people who have been importing birds, whether they're day-old chicks or brood fowl. But we also attribute that to the impacts of COVID and people who have been engaging in food security practices."

The Department of Agriculture does not have a way of confirming that the birds are used for their intended purpose, unless the agency is directly interacting with the importer after they've purchased the birds, but that isn't done in most cases, according to Muna-Brecht.

"Making that jump would be equivalent to saying we issue permits to people who bring in dogs, do we go follow them and see that they're mistreating their dogs or fighting their dogs? We don't do that either," she added.

The agriculture department is concerned with ensuring that proper permitting processes are followed with the importation and exportation of live animals, Muna-Brecht said. Enforcement of the cockfighting ban would perhaps fall under law enforcement, federal or local, she added.

And as far as Muna-Brecht is concerned, the permits have all been legitimate.

"The Department of Agriculture follows all relevant laws and rules in issuing permits for the importation of fowl or poultry," she added.

The cockfighting ban over the territories was met with strong opposition from residents who consider it a cultural practice.

Recent amendments strengthening Guam's animal cruelty laws also officially recognized cockfighting as a cultural practice, and prevent the criminalization or punishment of cockfighting.