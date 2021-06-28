Deployed airmen from the Guam Air National Guard 254th Red Horse Squadron were recently recognized for their outstanding performance by the 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron in the Middle East. The airmen are deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

The awardees are:

Airman Category

• Airman of the Month: Senior Airman Pia Tenorio, operation management journeyman.

• Workhorse of the Month: Senior Airman Javin Delgado, client systems journeyman.

• PSAB Diamond Sharp Award: Senior Airman Shaeriah Castro, pavement and construction equipment operator journeyman.

Noncommissioned Officer Category

• Workhorse of the Month: Tech. Sgt. Vicente Francisco, pavement and construction equipment operator craftsman.