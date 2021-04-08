Guam airport, 25 businesses receive travel-related stamps of approval

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport became the first U.S. airport in the Micronesian and Polynesian region to receive airport health accreditation from the Airports Council International. The council conducted an independent, third-party review of the airport’s protocols and processes in providing a safe airport experience for all travelers.

“After reviewing the evidence presented through our evaluation process, your airport has shown that it is providing a safe airport experience for all travelers which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and the International Civil Aviation Organization Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices,” stated Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, in his letter to the GIAA.

John “JQ” Quinata, GIAA executive manager, said the ACI accreditation "provides yet another international recognition for the GIAA in its continued pursuit of ensuring proper health and hygiene standards are adhered to."

Safe travels stamp

The Guam Visitors Bureau also announced Wednesday that 25 businesses have been approved for the Guam Safe Certification and World Travel and Tourism Council Safe Travels stamp.

GVB serves as the official organization to issue the certification and stamp to local businesses with the assistance of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

To date, 25 of 31 applications have been approved. The business applicants that have been issued certifications include: Wild Bill's, T Galleria by DFS, Jeff's Pirates Cove, Guam Tropical Dive Station, Guam Reef Hotel, Guam Premier Outlets, Micronesia Mall, Triple J Rentals (doing business as Hertz licensee), Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster Guam, Pacific Islands Club Guam, Onward Beach Resort, Min's Lounge/Wagaya Hachi Hachi, Shirley's Coffee Shop, Hotel Nikko Guam, Lotte Duty Free Guam, Days Inn by Wyndham Guam, Joeun Rent-A-Car & Travel, Country Club of the Pacific, LoneStar Steakhouse, Crust Pizzeria Napoletana, Fish Eye Marine Park, Zi You Ren Travel Agency, Micronesia Assistance Inc., and Premier Beauty and Spa Ayualam.