Guam airport beefs up safety to prepare for tourists' return

From installing more thermal screening cameras to putting up sneeze guards plus continued stationing of nurses, Guam's international airport is beefing up its safety measures for tourism's gradual reopening as early as July.

The airport has also set aside $500,000 "as a contingency for unidentified needs," according to Tom Ada, executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

"GIAA will focus on improvements that will make travelers feel safe and secure in today's COVID environment," Ada told The Guam Daily Post.

Sneeze guards at face-to-face counters, including the ticket counters, airport gate hold rooms, U.S. Customs and Border Protection booths and Guam Customs and Quarantine inspection booths, as well as car rental booths, will be installed.

The airport will also be installing ultraviolet-disinfecting lights at air handling units.

Electrostatic sanitizing of touch points and seating areas, as well as placing more hand sanitizing units, will be done, Ada said.

The airport is also getting thermal screening cameras and thermometers, and marking floor space to facilitate social distancing, he said.

Protective masks will be required among passengers and airport employees.

Guam Visitors Bureau Board Chairman Sonny Ada, meanwhile, said "July is when Guam should be accustomed to new COVID-19 operating procedures."

He said the island cannot promote and welcome visitors if it's not able to adhere to new industry-specific operating procedures geared toward reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"From the airport, transportation services, hotels, restaurants, retailers, golf courses, etc. – all need to know how to work and serve in the COVID-19 environment," the GVB board chairman said.

Slowed down

At Guam's airport, there will be areas to allow for persons of interest to be diagnosed in privacy by Department of Public Health and Social Services personnel, said GIAA's Tom Ada.

"Whenever possible, GIAA will make every effort to facilitate passage of passengers to the appropriate destinations," he said.

But while the goal is for fast and efficient movement of passengers, the realities brought by COVID-19 are impacting that.

"Social distancing may have to be achieved by the regulated discharge of passengers from the arriving aircraft. Hence, the expeditious discharge of passengers may be slowed down," Tom Ada said.

As the pandemic brought Guam's tourism to a standstill, United Airlines is the only airline operating passenger flights for mostly returning residents.

Other airlines indicated plans to resume operations in June, while Jeju Air intends to do so in July.

"But those plans are subject to change," Tom Ada said.

No testing at airport

GIAA Deputy Executive Manager John Quinata, during a recent legislative informational hearing, told senators that "at this time, there is no (COVID-19) testing that is done at the airport."

Airport officials told senators that the airport conducts thermal screening for arriving passengers, and Public Health personnel are there to make assessments in the event someone comes up with a high temperature.

Quinata said quarantine protocols are being reviewed and could soon change.

At the hearing, airport officials said they are working with the Guam Visitors Bureau.

"We are moving forward with urgency," Tom Ada said. "We want to be standing ready for when those travels begin to increase."