Guam airport: chemicals were used appropriately

A July 2019 assessment by PCR Environmental Inc. on the use of aqueous film-forming foam and dry-chemical powder by airport firefighters determined that the products were used appropriately, Rolenda Faasuamalie, the marketing administrator for the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, said Tuesday. PCR made the assessment as a consultant for the airport agency, she said.

"Post-assessment, GIAA purchased equipment to minimize, or eliminate to the greatest extent possible, the release of any AFFF to the environment when there are no emergency situations (such as the mandated calibration and testing of firefighting equipment)," Faasuamalie added.

The equipment purchased is called an input-based foam tester, which would not require the AFFF to be discharged externally during testing.

The Guam Daily Post obtained photographs of airport firefighters disposing of AFFF residue mixed with water into a drain in 2019. Video also was obtained of another incident involving a dry chemical spray being discharged into the jungle.

AFFF is a fire suppressant used in civilian airports that contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, the same substances that are now the subject of a multidistrict lawsuit over environmental contamination.

Legislation, called the PFAS Action Act of 2021, has been introduced in Congress to further regulate PFAS and inform communities about risks posed by the substances.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency investigated the airport AFFF dumping incident, but a formal report is pending two years after the investigation was initiated.

The airport performs regular training and testing of its equipment, and part of that involves annual discharge of firefighting foam.

AFFF continues to be the only foam allowed by the Federal Aviation Administration for fighting aircraft fires, Faasuamalie said. Meanwhile, the dry chemical-based powder consists of an inert, nonhazardous material that is also used in certain food additives and fertilizers, she added.

In addition to purchasing mitigation equipment, Faasuamalie said airport production wells have historically and are currently being treated with granulated activated carbon. So potential exposure of the public to very small detected levels of PFAS is mitigated, she added.

Three of the island's 120 drinking water wells were shut down in 2015 after tests found traces of perfluorooctane sulfonate or PFOS in the water produced by those wells. PFOS is one of the many derivatives of PFAS chemicals.

One of the wells was NAS-1, which is located in Tiyan. The well was made operational after the installation of a carbon filtration system.

"Future regulations will determine if any additional investigations or cleanup scenarios will be warranted, and the airport has been in active discussions with the USEPA, Guam EPA, and the U.S. Navy regarding potential requirements," Faasuamalie said.

"The passing of H.R. 2467 by the House of Representatives shows that Guam is not alone in evaluating and addressing this nationwide issue, and we welcome any financial support that could be forthcoming," she added, referring to the PFAS Action Act.