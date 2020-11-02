Artemio "Ricky" Hernandez, deputy executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, has received the Council of State Governments inaugural award.

Hernandez is among 20 people across the country named as the council's 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recipients.

The award was created to recognize the outstanding work of up-and-coming elected and appointed officials – all under age 40 – from across the country who not only exemplify strong leadership skills but have also demonstrated a true commitment to serving the citizens of their state or territory.

"Having one of the airport's own represent Guam with this national award is a testament to not only Ricky and his leadership, but to the notion that good work here on Guam is just as impactful as elsewhere in the nation," said Brian Bamba, GIAA board chairman.