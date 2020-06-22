Guam airport executive manager resigns

Executive Manager Tom Ada of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority resigned Monday.

The former senator was tapped at the start of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration to lead the airport authority.

"Tom's competence and counsel were essential to our COVID-19 response and he will be sorely missed," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "He has dedicated decades of his life in service to the people of Guam, and I support his continued commitment to his family and grandchildren."

Ada was not available when reached for comment by phone.

Ada's resignation followed the recent retirement of Guam Visitors Bureau President Pilar Laguana, the resignation of governor's Chief of Staff Tony Babauta, and the transfer of newly appointed Department of Parks and Recreation Director John Burch to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission this week.

Department of Public Works’ Deputy Director Jesse Garcia is now leading the Department of Parks and Recreation - again.

Two of the airport's challenges include the drop in airport revenue because of the COVID-19-related suspension of international flights and cost overruns related to an expansion of the main terminal.