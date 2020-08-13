In a unanimous, 78-page ruling on Aug. 11, the Guam Supreme Court has vacated the Guam Superior Court’s 2018 judgment that voided the airport’s specialty retail concession contract with Lotte Duty Free, Guam's airport agency announced Wednesday.

“The Supreme Court’s opinion presents a favorable outcome for GIAA and its continued operations of its current specialty retail concession contract,” stated John M. Quinata, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority executive manager in a press release. “Our current retail concessionaire—which has been in place since 2013—has generated tens of millions of dollars of revenue and provided financial stability for the GIAA.”

The Supreme Court’s opinion vacated the orders of the Guam Superior Court issued in February 2018 that had granted summary judgment in favor of DFS.

The lower court’s orders had voided the award to Lotte, but put the execution of the judgment on hold, allowing Lotte to remain as the duty-free concessionaire until the Supreme Court decided the appeal.

The airport had signed a $154 million, 10-year retail concession contract with Lotte Duty Free Guam in 2013 which DFS had been challenging in legal actions and procurement protests.

Because the Superior Court’s orders are now vacated, the specialty retail concession contract between GIAA and Lotte remains valid and enforceable.

The initial dispute between GIAA and DFS arose after the Guam Visitors Bureau organized a delegation to participate in promotional activities in Seoul regarding Jeju Air’s inaugural flight to Guam in September 2012.

DFS contended that during the promotional activities in Korea, members of the GVB delegation, including two former GIAA board of directors, had improper contacts with or received improper gifts from Lotte that affected the procurement process. The Supreme Court has now thrown out those contentions and ordered the Superior Court to enter a judgment in GIAA’s favor on those issues, the airport agency stated.

The Supreme Court also vacated the Superior Court grant of summary judgment to DFS on alleged technical defects in the procurement process regarding the promulgation of concession criteria. With the applicable law now clarified on a number of issues, the case has been returned to the Superior Court for further proceedings.

“We are very pleased to have the Guam Supreme Court come down so strongly on the rule of law and uphold the plain language of Guam’s Procurement Law,” stated attorney Genevieve Rapadas of Calvo Fisher & Jacob, which represented GIAA in the appeal. “The Supreme Court opinion is complicated and there are still some technical issues to be resolved at the Superior Court level, but the bottom line is that GIAA’s contract with Lotte remains in place and the majority of DFS’s claims have been thrown out or rendered moot.”