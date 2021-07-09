Residents can get vaccinated at the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport on Friday, the Guam International Airport Authority stated in a press release.

“Vaccinate at Gate 8 - Destination: Guam Airport” will be located at Gate 8 at the Guam airport terminal from 1-5 p.m. The drive is available to the first 200 participants age 12 and above who register, and is free to the public.

The press release states that participants will be offered a tour of a United aircraft, as well as an opportunity to win a hotel voucher valued at over $100. Through partnership with the governor’s office, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam National Guard, and United Airlines, the drive intends to vaccinate 50 participants every hour.

“We here at GIAA are happy to jump in, do our part, and offer this unique experience in support of the governor and lieutenant governor’s strong push to help our community reach full herd immunity,” said Artemio Hernandez, executive deputy at Guam International Airport Authority.

The press release said all participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian and valid photo identification is required. Participants are expected to arrive 20 minutes before their appointment and are allocated free parking at the employee parking lot.

The registration is available on the Guam International Airport Authority website at www.guamairport.com or Eventbrite.