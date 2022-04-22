The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority sent a reminder that masks continue to be required at the airport terminal, but also noted airlines have their own policies.

While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has lifted mask requirements outdoors, it will be another two weeks or so – depending on the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – before the governor lifts indoor restrictions.

GIAA also listed the airlines' policies, as of April 21:

• United Airlines: Face mask use lifted for Honolulu and Saipan flights; masks required for all other flights to comply with destination protocols.

• Korean Air: Face mask required for check-in, boarding and duration of flights.

• Philippine Airlines: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight.

• Jin Air: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight.

• Jeju Air: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight.

• T'way Air: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight.

• Air Seoul: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight.

• Air Busan: Face mask required for boarding and duration of flight.

Airport officials also noted that travelers should call their respective airlines for any changes or requirements for travel in light of the pandemic.