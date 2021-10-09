Guam airport now allows 5 well-wishers per passenger

Five well-wishers for each ticketed, departing passenger are now allowed entry into the A.B. Won Pat International Airport terminal, the airport stated Friday in a press release.

Well-wishers will soon be limited to the ground floor, however. Effective Oct. 25, the Transportation Security Administration screening area on the second floor will be strictly limited to ticketed, departing passengers only, the airport stated. The previous limit, which started in June, was three well-wishers. At the height of the pandemic last year, only one escort per passenger was allowed.

Arrivals

Greeters for arriving passengers are authorized to be at the exterior canopy of the terminal. Interior arrival facilities are designated for active, arriving passengers only, the airport stated, because of quarantine processing.

Public entry points

Members of the public may access the terminal at the basement level entry from the public parking lot or the ground level/west ticket lobby doors located as they first drive up to the main terminal.

“The Airport Authority thanks all our airlines, tenants, passengers and airport patrons for their continued support and practice of safety measures during this time,” stated John M. Quinata, executive manager of the airport. “We appreciate your understanding as we implement processes and revisions given the fluidity of the pandemic.”

(Daily Post Staff)