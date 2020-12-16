Guam airport posts $30M loss, seeks to refinance debts

Facing increased financial pressure as a result of the steep drop in air travel, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority is looking to refinance existing debts and come out with some cash as a way to sustain operations through the fiscal year.

The airport lost $30 million in revenues in fiscal year 2020 which ended in October, stated Airport Executive Manager John Quinata in his testimony in the Legislature Tuesday in favor of Bill 429-35, which would authorize the airport's refinancing plan.

The legislation had a hearing within 12 days of it being introduced on Dec. 3.

The airport did receive $20.7 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money from the federal government several months ago.

But that money is running dry, Quinata said.

Quinata said the airport was able to reduce operating costs by almost 20%. But he added the airport also had to spend money on various safety and security measures including providing thermal screening at entryways, installing UV lighting for disinfection, adding Plexiglass barriers and placing social distancing markers and sanitizing stations.

While the airport was able to utilize the CARES Act money to cover airport expenses and retain employees, Quinata said it won’t be enough to cover the shortfall.

“The airport was able to shift $6 million to FY 2021, but these funds will soon dry up. With such uncertainty in the airport’s financial future, we come before this committee in full support of the authorizations in Bill 429-35,” stated Quinata.

Bureau of Budget Management and Research Director Lester Carlson also testified in support of the measure and applauded the airport and fiscal teams for putting together what he called a “comprehensive, long-term financing plan that does have a two-step approach to it.”

Carlson said the airport would be able to utilize a financing vehicle that would allow it to "smooth the revenue streams" and better manage its debt service and then take advantage of bonds in 2023 when they can be refinanced on a tax-exempt basis.

“I believe that this is a very viable approach," Carlson said.

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday on Guam and developments in Guam's tourist markets could be properly presented to investors toward securing the financing, stated Carlson.

The Guam airport saw 1,608,684 international passenger arrivals by air in fiscal year 2019.

In fiscal year 2020, international arrivals plunged – by as steep as 99% each month – as the COVID-19 pandemic raged and airlines stopped bringing in tourists to Guam.

The airport's income reached $284.8 million in fiscal 2019, its financial statement shows.