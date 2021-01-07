Guam airport urges departing travelers to arrive early as new entry process takes effect

There will be changes to points of entry at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority starting today at 6 a.m.

Access into the main terminal building will be limited to two entry points, according to the airport agency:

• basement level entry from the public parking lot; and

• ground level/west ticket lobby doors located as you first drive up to the main terminal.

Passengers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, or those traveling with special needs that require assistance will be permitted one additional entry.

Departing passengers will be thermally screened before proceeding to the ticket counters for check-in.

A secondary inspection station with trained medical staff will assess individuals who register above normal readings.

"It is recommended departing passengers arrive early to allow ample time for processing," according to the airport agency in a press release.

Only employees on duty, active travelers, and persons providing GIAA-authorized business at the airport will be allowed entry into the terminal.