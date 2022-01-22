It was a project four years in the making and was a response to the security risk of international arriving air travelers possibly having the opportunity to make contact with departing air travelers for nefarious purposes. And in a post-9/11 air travel environment for air travel the issue had to be addressed.

Previously, arriving and departing airline passengers were separated by partition boards like those one would use for office cubicles.

To carry out the project, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority borrowed money on the bond market and sought Federal Aviation Administration grants.

The price tag of the project - the construction of an international arrivals corridor - was just around $130 million, said Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, marketing administrator for the airport.

The project posed challenges.

"It's one of the most challenging tasks Black has undertaken," said Leonard Kaae, vice president and general manager of Black Construction Corp., the primary contractor for the project.

Part of what complicated the project was the lack of accurate drawings that were needed for the structural changes to the terminal, including the addition of a third floor. To be sure the additions would be structurally sound, major portions of the airport ramp, existing floors, walls and ceilings of the terminal had to be demolished.

Almost 3,500 tons of major structural beams and columns were built in to seismically upgrade the old terminal building, add five pods and the new third floor to the terminal, Kaae said.

Kaae added there were thousands of changes that had to be made that added more than two years to the contract performance period. The project began in 2017 when arriving and departing passengers flowed through the airport by the millions every year, before the pandemic hit.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, one of many elected officials who attended the unveiling of the completed project, thanked the federal government for its support.

She also thanked Black and others in the construction industry that kept the island's economy going while tourism took a downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you look at the economic numbers, it’s because of the construction companies that kept us afloat during our low economic times. We’re going to also go further and diversify our economy so that we can be more independent. ... We want to be financially independent and financially strong so we can continue to invite investors to come here. And when they come here and they walk through this very classy airport what do you think their impression will be? 'Wow, these people have got their act together.' The first impression is always very important," the governor said.