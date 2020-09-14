Three flights, including the daily morning flight to Honolulu and two cargo flights, were delayed Monday morning as they waited for the Guam airport's fuel supply to be replenished.

Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority's marketing administrator, said the jet fuel supply had been running low and the airport's jet fuel farm operator, Supreme Fuel, made the request on Saturday.

It wasn't clear why Supreme ran low on jet fuel.

The Supreme Group has held the contract with GIAA for the maintenance, operation and management of the airport's fuel system since 2013.

The Guam airport's fuel system has the capacity to support 11 passenger airlines and three cargo airlines and the capacity consists of three 10,000-barrel jet fuel storage tanks and one 15,000-gallon tank for AV-gas, according to the Supreme Group when it received the airport contract.

The airport agency had to call another supplier, Mobil Oil Guam, to provide some jet fuel.

"The request was made to Mobil, which topped off the airport’s fuel tanks around 6 a.m.," Faasuamalie said.

Mobil Oil Guam Inc. President Jimmy Tim Chau Hau said Mobil is "providing fuel to meet customer needs beyond our obligations at the Guam International Airport."

"We remain committed to meeting the energy needs of our customers and the Guam community," he stated.

Delays

Passengers on board the United Airlines flight to Honolulu on Monday morning said they had to wait for the fuel. The flight was scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. but was able to take off nearly an hour later at 9:58 a.m.

Other flights showing earlier departure times showed delays of about three hours.