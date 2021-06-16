Effective 12:01 a.m. on June 19, more travelers will be allowed to skip the mandatory government quarantine upon arrival on Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in an executive order Thursday.

These include travelers who were fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca upon verification, and those who could show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result within 72 hours of arrival on Guam.

Travelers with negative COVID-19 test results, however, are subject to home quarantine and self-monitoring pursuant to Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance.

The governor also:

Lifted the moratorium on foreclosure and eviction proceedings effective July 1, 2021.

Allowed, but not mandated, senior citizen centers operated by the Mayors' Council of Guam to resume operations by July 1, 2021.

Guam remains on Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, during which most activities are permitted to operate under moderate restrictions to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Reopening economy

Guam's lifting of travel quarantine will help pave the way for fully vaccinated travelers from Korea to start coming back to Guam, after more than a year of a tourism standstill because of pandemic restrictions.

Koreans fully vaccinated in Korea are exempt from quarantine upon their return to their home country. The Guam Visitors Bureau requested the governor for this easing of restriction, to help reopen tourism from Guam's main source market of Korea.

Right now, only those fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines could skip the 10-day mandatory quarantine at a government-paid beachside hotel when they enter Guam.

That's because these are so far the only COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The governor's latest executive order expanded the Guam-authorized vaccines, to include those that were authorized for emergency use at least by the World Health Organization, including AstraZeneca.

Earlier, Public Health's chief medical director Dr. Felix Cabrera said the WHO-authorized vaccine should also at least been applying for US FDA authorization to be recognized by Guam.

This story will be updated.