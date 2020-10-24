Guam archbishop: No change in same-sex union policy

Pope Francis' recent comment, reported worldwide as an endorsement of same-sex civil unions, does not mean the Catholic Church is ready to welcome same-sex marriages in the church, Guam's archbishop said Friday.

What the pope said was not a policy statement, rather, it was a comment made as part of an interview for a documentary, Archbishop Michael Byrnes stated.

In the documentary, the pope was widely reported as having said: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God. You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

Byrnes said he will issue a more formal pastoral letter clarifying the matter and "to minimize confusion that I’m certain has arisen."

In the meantime, Byrnes issued a statement to the media saying, in part: "First, it’s important to note that the comments attributed to the pope are from a documentary – not a papal pronouncement. I regard it similar to what he says when he lets reporters ask him questions on his flights to and from whatever country he has visited. Which is to say, it has very little ecclesiastical weight. It does NOT alter Church teaching."

"In his papacy, the Holy Father has historically expressed great compassion and concern for our brothers and sisters who struggle with same-sex attraction. Rightfully so. However, he has repeatedly affirmed Church teaching on marriage, that marriage as designed by God, is a union of a man and a woman," Byrnes stated.

The archbishop later added, in part: "When it comes to our relationships with persons who struggle with same-sex attraction, God is the one to judge."