Guam Army recruiting company, Guam daughter recognized for achievements

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Portland Battalion, Guam Recruiting Company was recognized for recruiting efforts during fiscal year 2022, the U.S. Army stated in a press release.

A recognition ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., was scheduled to be held July 21, Guam's Liberation Day, hosted by U.S. Army chief of staff Gen. James C. McConville. “McConville is the highest ranking officer assigned to serve in the Department of the Army, the principal military adviser, and a deputy to the Secretary of the Army,” the Army stated in the release.

“This is the second year in a row the Guam Recruiting Company achieved this recognition. The company currently ranks No. 2 in all of the USAREC, recruiting potential applicants to the U.S. Army active duty and Reserve,” the Army stated in the release.

Leadership from the Guam Recruiting Company will take part in a visit to the National Army Museum and a tour of the Pentagon and the White House. “Guam’s recruiting leadership has also been chosen to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery,” the release stated.

Originally from Hågat, “U.S. Army Capt. Maria B. Bais, a native of Guam, is the first female commander for the Guam Recruiting Company. She will be accompanied by 1st Sgt. Jason H. Osterson, who serves as the company’s enlisted leader.”

According to the release, “Guam Company oversees U.S. Army recruiting efforts for the entire Pacific region, including the Northern Mariana Islands, Micronesia, American Samoa, Japan, and Korea.”

The significance of the date of the recognition ceremony on July 21 “also marks Guam Liberation Day, when the United States liberated the island and CHamoru people of Guam from the Japanese during World War II,” the Army stated in the release. “This year is the 78th anniversary of this significant celebration.”