Guam arrivals up for 7th straight month

Guam visitor arrivals went up by nearly 297%, to 5,130, in October, compared to the same month last year, marking the seventh consecutive month of encouraging numbers amid a lingering pandemic.

From April to October this year, monthly arrivals increased by 97% to 828% compared to the same periods last year, but only because Guam's tourism was nearly dead last year, during which Guam experienced two pandemic lockdowns.

Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Friday said the numbers would go up even higher than those of October, now that more airlines are resuming their pre-pandemic flights or adding more flights in November and December, including those from Air Busan and Jeju Air out of South Korea.

One of the bigger news items, according to GVB Vice President Gerry Perez, is Asiana Airlines' planned return to Guam around Dec. 23, which would be 18 years since it stopped flying the route in 2003.

"This augments a lot of the seats already scheduled for Guam and so it portends, I think, well for the rest of this quarter and into the first quarter of the fiscal year," Perez told the GVB board during its meeting on Friday.

But while the arrival numbers in recent months showed an improvement from the same months last year, Perez said, those numbers remain just a fraction of the arrivals hitting Guam shores prior to COVID-19.

Turning the corner

Guam visitor arrivals went from a pre-pandemic total of 1.6 million in fiscal 2019 to 60,343 in fiscal 2021, which was from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Fiscal 2020 arrivals were at 757,385 because the pandemic didn't halt tourism until about the second half of the fiscal year.

"The good news is we think we’re starting to turn a corner. The October numbers, as you can see, are well above last year’s apple-to-apple comparisons," Perez said.

The 5,130 arrivals in October that GVB presented on Friday represent only the civilian air arrivals, the bureau said. The full monthly arrival report won't be available until next week at the earliest. Military arrivals to Guam continued despite the lockdowns, keeping a number of hotels and other businesses open.

For October, most arrivals came from the United States/Hawaii, from 744 in October 2020 to 2,936 this year. Nearly all source markets posted increases in arrivals last month.

Arrivals from Korea alone went from 37 in October 2020 to 995 in October 2021.

GVB expects that travel from Korea will gradually scale up as more flights resume in the next few weeks, even as more local businesses have started seeing tourists once again.

GVB hosted 48 Korean travel agents, airline representatives, reporters and social media influencers, so they can be more familiar with Guam and be able to market the island destination more effectively among Korean travelers.

Perez and other GVB officials said these visits were buoyed by eased travel restrictions and improved vaccination efforts.