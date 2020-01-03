Guam artist teams up with local cookie maker

Local artist Lee San Nicolas has teamed up with Everything Guam’s Latte Stone Cookies to launch the cookie maker's inaugural "Artist Collection."

This will be the newest assortment of latte-shaped gourmet shortbread cookies from LSC and will feature a different artist each year, the business announced.

The 2020 "Artist Collection" features a vibrant oil painting by San Nicolas which is split into two parts on premium latte-shaped boxes.

When placed side-by-side, these collectible boxes depict Guam’s vibrant ocean scenery alongside a picturesque coastline and the island’s iconic, colorful skies, the company stated in a press release.

Five hundred of each box have been produced and contain a 10-piece assortment of vanilla, chocolate, mango, pineapple, and coconut shortbread cookies, hand-dipped in decadent chocolate.

The Latte Stone Cookies "Artist Collection" is available exclusively at T Galleria by DFS while supplies last.

San Nicolas is known for his breathtaking murals and his recent collaborations with the Guam Visitors Bureau, the business stated. He is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and received his bachelor of arts in liberal arts from the University of Guam.