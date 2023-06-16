Guam attorney: Nauta should be witness against former president

A local defense attorney said a former Guam resident facing federal charges alongside former President Donald Trump should become a witness for the government in exchange for leniency and immunity.

According to the indictment, Waltine Nauta, also known as Walt, served in the Navy and was stationed as a valet for Trump during his presidency before becoming an executive assistant to Trump in August 2021, after the former president left the White House.

Nauta, who is accused of assisting in bringing boxes of classified materials to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, faces federal charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representations. The maximum sentence he faces is 90 years in prison and a fine of $1.5 million.

Peter Santos, an attorney with the Alternate Public Defender, said Nauta could be facing much more time.

"The potential punishment is very substantial because that's for each type of offense, but then, remember, each document is a different count. ... You have dozens, ... hundreds of top secret (documents), so when you add all those up together, you can easily get into the hundreds of years, maybe even thousands of years," said Santos, who is also a Hågat resident, but said he didn't know Nauta personally.

'Not clueless'

Santos, who has experience as an officer in the military with top secret clearance, said Nauta, being a member of the Navy, did "everything he was not supposed to do."

"I'm pretty sure he's not clueless as to the special handling required with those kinds of documents," Santos said. "One, you're not supposed to take away secret documents or top secret documents. Two, you're not supposed to store it improperly. Three, you're not supposed to try to hide the evidence. And four, you're not supposed to lie about it."

He said military officers are trained to know what to do with secret documents.

Santos said he's had experience prosecuting cases involving top secret documents as a judge advocate general with the Guam Army National Guard, and stated the evidence released so far makes it seem like it won't be a difficult case for the Department of Justice to prove.

Santos said if Nauta were his client, he would advise him to cooperate.

"I'd advise him at this stage, after reading all the information that they've got, I'd advise him to cooperate and ask for leniency," said Santos.

He also said he would advise Nauta to become a witness for the government.

'Politically motivated'

Attorney General Douglas Moylan, when asked for his comments on the indictment of Trump and Nauta, stated it was a "political prosecution."

"I believe the two indictments ... were a severe abuse of the criminal justice system, and entirely politically motivated to interfere with Americans' constitutional right to freely elect their leaders," Moylan said. "Political prosecutions rarely go well for the architects. Juries of our peers are ordinarily very wise and see through such subterfuge."

He said Trump had a legal right to the documents and detailed other cases in which the Department of Justice had elected not to prosecute.

Moylan also said Nauta appears to be the straw man for the DOJ to get to Trump.

"Were it not for (the) DOJ's keen interest in getting Mr. Trump, they would likely not have cleared the prosecution of Mr. Nauta," he said.

The Guam Office of the Governor declined to comment on the indictments, when reached by the Post.